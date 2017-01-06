January 6, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Cold as ice

About 100 hardy souls braved air temps of 37 degrees, and water temperatures not much warmer, gathering at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth for the annual New Year's Day dip, an event sponsored by the C More...

A look back

An update on the top stories of 2016
By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

For South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, 2016 seemed to be a tale of both the little and the large, with stories that brought significant change by eking along in increments week after week, punctuated by surprise announcements that tipped our local wo More...

South Portland code enforcement officer retires

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — Capping off a period of high turnover of longtime South Portland city officials, code enforcement officer Pat Doucette has tendered her resignation. More...

Great Person voting continues

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

It’s time to vote for Sentry Great Person Award nominees.  Each year we ask our readers to tell us who has influenced their lives. More...

Community

City manager search underway

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland is in the home stretch of its second attempt to replace longtime city manager Jim Gailey, who resigned in June to become assistant manager of Cumberland County.  More...

Former reporter to bring band to Washington, D.C.

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A former Courier reporter turned educator will lead the only school band in Maine selected to perform at the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump during festivities scheduled for Jan. 19-21.  More...

Photo

Members of the Cape Elizabeth Water Extrication Team who helped organize and provide public safety assistance for the 2017 New Year's Day dip at Kettle Cove included, from left, Joseph Mokry, Jacquel More...

