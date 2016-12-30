December 30, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

New lease on life

Although this recent photo by South Portland resident Russ Lunt shows no visitors to the city's much-heralded Bug Light Park, the city council on Dec. More...

Voting begins for Great Person Award

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

It’s time to vote for Sentry Great Person Award nominees.  Each year we ask our readers to tell us who has influenced their lives. More...

Big dig on tap for harbor waters

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — When giant dredging vessels left Casco Bay last year, most residents may have assumed they’d seen the last of their kind for at least a decade. More...

Cape names manager finalists

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Town Council has settled on one of two men to serve as their first new town manager in more than 30 years.  In a Dec. More...

Community

City signs short-term lease renewal for Bug Light

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — The majority of South Portland’s Bug Light Park will remain open to the public, at least through June 30. More...

Officials mull Haigis Parkway complex

By Michael Kelley
Staff Writer

For 20 years town leaders have been waiting for their vision for Haigis Parkway to develop and despite pouring time, money and resources into it, the market for the roadway has never materialized as hoped.  A new proposal for a large luxury mult More...

Organization to hold open house Jan. 12

Community Partners, Inc. has expanded community inclusion and employment services to a new location and will hold an open house 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...

