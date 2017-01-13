January 13, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Great skate

South Portland residents Amanda Barnett and Eric Farnsworth, both home on winter break from their college studies, try out their skating skills on Mill Creek Pond Tuesday, Jan. 10. More...

GP Award winner is . . .

Sentry residents voted this week Liz Darling as the Great Person Award Winner for 2016.  Darling, a South Portland resident, was nominated by her daughter, Samantha Darling.  More...

City students set to sleep in

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — Middle and high school students in South Portland will get what may be their fondest wish, starting next fall – a chance to sleep in. More...

South Portland plans pier expansion

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — Six months after first broaching an expansion to the city owned Portland Street Pier, South Portland city councilors returned to the issue Monday, Jan. 9, with virtually nothing accomplished. More...

Community

Schools launch violence prevention training

By Michael Kelley
Staff Writer

SCARBOROUGH – Derogatory comments about women from one of the Presidential candidates was front and center in this season’s election coverage and through a partnership with Maine Boys to Men, Scarborough schools are instituting a program More...

Senator announces DOT projects within district

Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth shared details of Maine’s three-year transportation infrastructure work plan, and what it means for South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough. More...

Little League sign up is soon

South Portland National Little League will hold its 2017 in-person player registrations at the Boys and Girls Club, 169 Broadway in South Portland, on the following dates:   Friday, Jan. 20: 4 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. More...

