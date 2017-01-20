January 20, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Royal performance

Junior Erica Glidden, who plays the Princess Winnifred role made famous by Carol Burnett in the award-winning musical "Once Upon A Mattress," is surrounded by some of more than 70 South Portland High More...

‘Tis the season for giving

Liz Darling named Great Person
By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — For years she’s worked tirelessly to assure all South Portland children find something under the holiday tree, now Sentry readers have given Liz Darling something in return, naming her the Great Person of 2016 in the news More...

Letters

Understanding trumps bullying

To the editor:   I was thrilled beyond belief to read the article by Michael Kelley in last week`s Sentry, “Schools launch violence prevention training.”  More...

Community

South Portland names manager finalists

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — After a forced doover when its top pick declined the job, South Portland has again narrowed its search for a city manager down to two finalists.  On Tuesday, the city issued a press release saying the job will go to either More...

Assessor is new Cape Elizabeth town manager

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

CAPE ELIZABETH — In replacing 31-year town manager Michael McGovern, the Cape Elizabeth Town Council did not need to go far, looking just outside McGovern’s office door to tap town Assessor Matthew Sturgis.  More...

Summit Project founder to speak in Cape Elizabeth

Marine Maj. David Cote, founder of the Summit Project, will speak at Thomas Memorial Library about the project and how it came to be, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.  More...

