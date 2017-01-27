January 27, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Power of prayer

On Monday, Jan. 23, Bishop Robert Deeley, of the Portland Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church More...

Filling big shoes

New SPHS theater director, John York
By Wm. Duke
Harrington Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — When South Portland High School stages its annual musical theater performance this weekend, it will be the first in the annual series directed by John York. More...

City police begin using body cameras

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — If there is any concern about the use of body cameras by South Portland police officers, it was not evident from attendance at a recent public hearing on the topic.  More...

Community

School board seat opens up in South Portland

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — For the second time in four months, a resignation has opened up a seat on the South Portland Board of Education.  This time, it’s the District 4 seat held by Libby Reynolds, elected to her first term in November 2015 More...

A Window on the Past

Train transport in greater Portland once a hub
By Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo

As a result of last week’s column, I’ve had some interesting conversations about trains recently. More...

Rotary donates to libraries in South Portland and Cape

The Rotary Club of South Portland/Cape Elizabeth has donated $1,000 to two local public libraries for youth literacy programs. The club began the ongoing program in 2007.  More...

