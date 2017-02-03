February 3, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Winter Wonder land

Above, Sam Carrigan, left, and Cam Perkins, right, give an enthusiastic thumbs up from outside their cardboard sled, “The Shuttle,” while partner Zack Hamilton looks out from the pilot&rs More...

News Updates

Community

Winter fun

Top left, Maizie Savage, age 7, of South Portland, gets help from Rotarian Phil Dube during the ice hockey clinic put on by members of the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club at the 2017 South More...

Holy Cross uses Catholic Schools Week to help others

For nearly two years, the kindness and generosity of the Holy Cross School community has answered prayers from families more than 8,000 miles away in Tsholotsho, Zimbabwe.  More...

Manager milestone

Although it was second out of the gate in needing to find a new town manager, Cape Elizabeth beat South Portland in filling its big chair, as Town Clerk Debra Lane, right, swore in former tax assesso More...

Conservation commission plans public forum

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — After years of admittedly sputtering along with a merry-go-round membership, South Portland Conservation Commission members say not only is it now leaner, meaner and greener, it’s ready to tackle its mission head on.  More...

City meets sustainable goal

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

SOUTH PORTLAND — When South Portland signed the U.S. Mayors’ Climate Protection Agreement in 2007, its primary goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17 percent before 2017. More...

Letters

Letter writer said it perfectly

To the editor:   Many thanks to William Fritzmeier for his intelligent and wonderfully written letter in the Jan. 27 Sentry about the current political plight in which we now find our beloved U.S.A.  More...

Event coverage should have covered both sides

To the editor:   More...

Letter writer offers more reason to reject pipeline

To the editor:   More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

Friday, Feb. 3   “Once Upon a Mattress,” 7:30 p.m., South Portland High School Auditorium. Directed by John York.  Saturday, Feb. 4   More...

